SECRET U.S. Troops DEPLOYED In Ukraine: LEAKED DOCS Reveal Ukraine DECIMATED By Russian Military

Stew Peters Show





April 13, 2023





The military industrial complex has been caught lying about the war in Ukraine thanks to leaked documents.

Frankie Stockes is here to talk about the top secret documents that show our leaders lied when they claimed there are no U.S. troops in Ukraine.

These new revelations back up the previous reports that American forces were on the ground in Ukraine and calling in pinpoint strikes against Russian forces.

Only Congress can declare war and Biden has committed an illegal crime against the people of the United States.

Ukrainians leave their dead on the battlefield to hide their massive military casualties and defeats.

Evidence is mounting that the leaked documents came from someone inside the federal government.

The mainstream media appear to have been anticipating the document dump and have downplayed the worldwide embarrassment.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Eat Carbs and STILL Lose Weight, visit https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i21zg-secret-u.s.-troops-deployed-in-ukraine-leaked-docs-reveal-ukraine-decimated.html



