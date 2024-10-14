BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. This Election Season, Max Faith Is Required
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
9 views • 6 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Certainly looks more and more like this election is a reflection of the battle between good and evil being played out in very public ways Warriors Of Light.

Stay encouraged as we have the creator of the Universe on our side. I would encourage you to walk closer with him. Talk to him, listen to him, and let the true and living God be you guide. Now and all the days of your life. Now Let's Rock!


Music video credit:

The Brave - Long Way to Heaven

Put The Brave on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4h2XZik

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/400oIWz

The Official You Tube Channel of The Brave

@theofficialyoutubechannelo1378

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9lDqIr4ohWfS5e11o0XrA


Video credit 2

The Church of Tim Walz Teaches a Non-binary God / Jesus Had Two Dads (Kamala Harris Pick For VP)

Pastor Michael Grant

@Pastor_Grant

https://www.youtube.com/@Pastor_Grant


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Now streaming

on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
