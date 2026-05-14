Hezbollah shows one of its largest combined FPV drone attacks against Israeli assets at a military outpost near Houla

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Hezbollah has published footage of one of its largest combined FPV drone attacks against Israeli assets at a military outpost near Houla, Lebanon.
The FPV drones assassinated an Israeli individual inside a car, struck a military vehicle and a tank.
@FotrosResistancee
Adding, about an X post tweet from Netanyahu:
Netanyahu is considering suing the New York Times for "defaming Israeli soldiers" -- soldiers whose abuse of Palestinian prisoners has been extensively documented by multiple news outlets and humanitarian organizations.