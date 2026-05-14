Hezbollah shows one of its largest combined FPV drone attacks against Israeli assets at a military outpost near Houla

Hezbollah has published footage of one of its largest combined FPV drone attacks against Israeli assets at a military outpost near Houla, Lebanon.



The FPV drones assassinated an Israeli individual inside a car, struck a military vehicle and a tank.



@FotrosResistancee

Adding, about an X post tweet from Netanyahu:

Netanyahu is considering suing the New York Times for "defaming Israeli soldiers" -- soldiers whose abuse of Palestinian prisoners has been extensively documented by multiple news outlets and humanitarian organizations.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2054911103692337300