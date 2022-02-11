William Tucker - "Charity United: On Children's Rights"

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FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST
Guest: William Tucker
www.charityunited.us
Topic: Charity United: On Children’s Rights
Bio:
William Tucker is both the cofounder and president of Charity United, a charity dedicated to children's rights with emphasis to make the right to education a reality in all parts of the world. https://charityunited.us/
He has worked as an educational specialist and corporate training officer in International Charitable organizations for several decades, training thousands of individuals for their jobs in order to improve productivity of these organizations. Drawing on this real world experience he designs educational programs for slums as well as developing learning materials for children in slums.
Prior to Co founding Charity United and devoting his time to the education of underprivileged children in slums. He was the Vice President of D&Y Laboratories Inc. A cutting edge technology research lab specializing hydro-nanotechnology, engineering stable water clusters and other advanced environmental technologies.
William is also an entrepreneur having started several of his own companies. Today however he draws on all this experience to educate children in slums, developing practical education that empower children to study, become literate and achieve their goals.
As such you can find him giving classes and education workshops directly in slums, schools, Universities and some of the top Boarding schools in the world. He develops and Field tests all educational materials for Charity United to ensure that they achieve their aims of real education.
Interview Panel
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
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https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
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Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
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https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment
Grace Asagra, RN MA
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www.quantumnurse.life
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth