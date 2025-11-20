HustleBitch - 🚨 14-YEAR-OLD’S RESPONSE TO MEGYN KELLY’S EPSTEIN COMMENTS JUST SHOOK THE INTERNET





A 14-year-old girl named Eloise just uploaded a video that’s blowing up across social media and has triggered one of the biggest debates of the week.





She says she wasn’t even planning to speak because “this is an adult topic,” but after hearing Megyn Kelly describe Epstein’s victims as “the barely-legal type… like 15,” she decided someone her age needed to say something.





And she doesn’t hold back:





“Kids in my grade are turning 15 right now. Some of us still have baby faces. Some of us still have braces. Some of us still call our parents when we’re scared at night. Some of us STILL look like middle schoolers - because we basically are.”





“Under federal law, anyone under 18 is a child. No loopholes. No technicalities.”





But the part that detonated the internet is this:





“If a 14-year-old has to get online to explain this to a grown adult with a national platform… then SOMETHING is seriously wrong.”





“Kids my age shouldn’t have to be the moral compass in rooms full of adults.”





Now the clip is everywhere with people arguing law, ethics, wording, responsibility, media framing, and whether a 14-year-old should even be part of this conversation.





What’s the part of this situation no one wants to say out loud?





Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1991189231239090248