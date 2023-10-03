X22 Report - Bob Kudla - The Fed Cannot Control Inflation, We Are Witnessing The Beginning Of The Depression

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob also does a
podcast on YouTube which is called Trade Genius. Bob begins the
conversation talking about the store closures in Seattle, California,
locally this will be a problem nationally it won’t. The oil prices are
about to go much higher which means gas prices might hit $7 per gallon.
The Fed cannot control inflation, it is out of control. We are now
witnessing the beginning of the depression and in 2024 is will get worse
as we approach the election.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.