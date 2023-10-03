Create New Account
X22 Report - Bob Kudla - The Fed Cannot Control Inflation, We Are Witnessing The Beginning Of The Depression
X22 Report
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob also does a podcast on YouTube which is called Trade Genius. Bob begins the conversation talking about the store closures in Seattle, California, locally this will be a problem nationally it won’t. The oil prices are about to go much higher which means gas prices might hit $7 per gallon. The Fed cannot control inflation, it is out of control. We are now witnessing the beginning of the depression and in 2024 is will get worse as we approach the election.

