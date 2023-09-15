Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Sept 15,
2023
Friday @ 12:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Darren Schmidt, DC
Topic:
The Science Behind Diet and Nutrition.
https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.com/
Bio:
Dr. Darren Schmidt is a Chiropractor who has been focusing 100% on clinical nutrition since 1998. He owns the Nutritional Healing Center of Ann Arbor and is also a professional speaker on health.
Dr. Schmidt grew up working on his family’s farm beginning at the age of 9. He graduated from chiropractic school and started practicing in 1997. He uses nutrition to get to the root cause of health problems since nutrition is the foundation of all health. He currently has a practice called The Nutritional Healing Center of Ann Arbor. His purpose in life is bankrupt drug companies by helping lots of people become healthy.
Dr. Schmidt has co-founded two other business. One is the Good Fat Company (www.goodfat.bar) which makes a ketogenic snack bar. The other is Power Nutrition Practice (www.powernutritionpractice.com) which trains office staff and practitioners of nutrition clinics.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Dr.
Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
