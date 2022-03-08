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Both Danger & The Solution Are Inside Our Own Borders - Not Ukraine
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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10 views • March 08, 2022
As attentions get distracted towards Ukraine, the reality is that in our own backyard there is tyranny afoot, invaders crossing our borders, criminal politicians, drug manufacturers and others that are a danger to our society, along with many others. However, there is a solution to deal with them and it's up to the People to do it. JUSTICE! That is what is missing in our midst and it is what guards our liberty! We'll take a look at what's taking place and then apply the Scriptures to what we are seeing on a daily basis... In fact, much of what has taken place in Ukraine, regarding its corruption, can also be laid at the feet of the US government and the people allowing the corruption to go unpunished.

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