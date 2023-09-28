Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scott Ritter, Danny Haiphong: Trudeau's Nazi Debacle a HUGE DEFEAT for NATO's Ukraine War (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1896 Subscribers
217 views
Published 21 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Danny Haiphong at:-

https://youtu.be/fu38JBzLkfc?si=aujCTebMRUIbHDAj

Sep 27, 2023 #scottritter #canada #ukraineFormer UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter reacts to Canada's parliament celebration of a former SS veteran, a scandal that has exposed the ugly reality of the collective West's proxy war in Ukraine.


Independent media is under attack. Support this channel by subscribing on Patreon!


https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong


Support the channel in other ways:


BUY ME A COFFEE: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhaiphong

Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho


Follow me on Telegram and find all of my work here: https://linktr.ee/haiphongpress


#scottritter #canada #ukraine

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussianazisputincanadaukrainebiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket