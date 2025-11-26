'We are about to go in Venezuela' (field day to steal oil) - Congresswoman, Maria Salazar : (

'We are about to go in Venezuela' — Congresswoman

In a striking admission, Rep. María Salazar stated the US is preparing to intervene in Venezuela, citing the country's vast oil reserves as a key motivation.

"Maduro is not Fidel Castro… He understands we're about to go in… For American oil companies, it will be a field day — more than a trillion dollars in economic activity."

