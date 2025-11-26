'We are about to go in Venezuela' (field day to steal oil) - Congresswoman, Maria Salazar : (

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'We are about to go in Venezuela' — Congresswoman
In a striking admission, Rep. María Salazar stated the US is preparing to intervene in Venezuela, citing the country's vast oil reserves as a key motivation.
"Maduro is not Fidel Castro… He understands we're about to go in… For American oil companies, it will be a field day — more than a trillion dollars in economic activity."
