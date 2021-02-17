BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wosoda 16MP 1080P Trail Camera - Full Overview | How To | Samples | Full Review | Under $40
Parks N' Tech
Parks N' Tech
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • February 17, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a trail camera from Wosoda. This is the 16mp photo and 1080p video version. I will show you a quick overview of the accessories, how to set this up for the first time, video samples from the camera, and a final conclusion.

Thank you to Wosoda for sending this out for my unbiased review.

0:00 - Intro
0:33 - Unboxing & Overview
2:47 - How To Use & Setup
7:53 - Daytime Video Samples
8:34 - Night Video Samples
9:04 - Conclusion

Wosoda 16mp Trail Camera On Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X1PHRYY/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_fabc_MVH696KK18YWHZK0Y73P?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1

#wosoda #trailcamera #camera

Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/

Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ParksNTech:2
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415

Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech

Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official

Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/referrals?si_rid=10602831575579231856&;si_rt=1

My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb

Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ

Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94

DJI Sale:
https://click.dji.com/ADTKf0yvob4bQ-8FWAvbOQ?pm=link&;as=0001
Keywords
camerasecurity cameratrail camerahow to setup trail camerabest trail cameratrail camera samplesbudget trail cameratrail camera reviewtrail camera setuptop trail cameracheap trail cameraparks n techcamera for the woodssecurity camera review
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy