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New Zion Assembly - 6/5/22 - Rejoice Evermore!
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10 views • June 04, 2022
This week, we will begin a new sermon series entitled “God’s Will for You.” Throughout this series, we will be examining the Scriptures and looking at the instructions revealed in the Word of God to determine God’s will for your life.
This week, our message focuses on God’s will for you to have abundant joy in your life.
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.
Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial
This week, our message focuses on God’s will for you to have abundant joy in your life.
New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!
Teaching Presbyter Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.
Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial
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