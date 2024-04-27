Carl Higbie: Adam Schiff mugging shows when politicians have costs, change happens

Adam Schiff mugging shows when politicians have costs, change happens. Carl Higbie explains how when leftist politicians like California Rep. Adam Schiff are mugged by reality, change can happen on Friday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.