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186) 'BRAIN TSUNAMI' FALSE FLAG TO FORCE CHAOS & "NEURO RIGHTS" and much more
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61 views • July 11, 2021
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA e ORWELLITO.
July 10th, 2021 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA EXPLAINS WHAT IS THE 'BRAIN TSUNAMI' THAT NEVER ISOLATED SARS-COV-2 WILL CAUSE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP48RNinpUPd/
ORWELLITO: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/orwellito/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP48RNinpUPd/
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/brain-tsunami.html
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer):
EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
July 10th, 2021 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA EXPLAINS WHAT IS THE 'BRAIN TSUNAMI' THAT NEVER ISOLATED SARS-COV-2 WILL CAUSE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP48RNinpUPd/
ORWELLITO: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/orwellito/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP48RNinpUPd/
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/brain-tsunami.html
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer):
EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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