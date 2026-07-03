A 307-Year-Old Book Further Exposes the Lie of Graham Hancock

In 1719 Sacred Theory of the Earth was printed, a huge work of over 550 pages. Many intriguing items from this text will be revealed, but in a ew passages the author argues that the chronology of the Books of Moses and the times revealed in the Book of Genesis can not be factored by the methods so common to Ancient Writers that wrote about Egypt and Babylon... what this method is completely collapses Graham Hancock's published claims about Atlantis, Manetho, the Turin Papyrus, Egyptian lunar reckoning and exposes Hancock's misinformation in Fingerprints of the Gods as not a mere mistake but a calculated lie to mislead his readers.





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