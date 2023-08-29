Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 25, 2023

Episode 2093 - New virus named after a demon god. Trumps powerful mugshot is the best mug shot ever. Social media is a giant algorithm platform. Does acetaminophen cause autism? The power of propaganda! How it brainwashes the masses. Did JP Morgan help facilitate Epstein? Trump and the CFR. Watch your child’s diet! Plus much more. High energy must listen excellent show today.
