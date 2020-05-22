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Dr. Robert O. Young ITNJ Testimony
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208 views • May 22, 2020
This statement by Dr. Robert O. Young provides a brief history of how and why the State Department put him out of business and into jail, and addresses the responsiveness to his natural treatments for health, including successful treatments to cure cancer.
Watch all the Indonesian testimonies https://commission.itnj.org
Watch all the Indonesian testimonies https://commission.itnj.org
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