Steven Hoffenberg’s Epstein Story: Unmasking the Shadows | Zionist Onslaught
86 views • 1 day ago

Steven Hoffenberg’s Epstein Story: Unmasking the Shadows | Zionist Onslaught

In this explosive podcast from Vicky Ward, she dives into Steven Hoffenberg’s chilling account of his partnership with Jeffrey Epstein, the Ponzi kingpin turned Mossad asset. Hoffenberg, Epstein’s ex-business ally, spills on how Epstein’s crew—tied to Ghislaine Maxwell’s spy family and mega-donor Les Wexner—ran a decades-long blackmail op, ensnaring elites while dodging justice. With Hoffenberg’s mysterious death in advanced decomposition (no trauma, but toxicology pending), questions swirl: Was he silenced for exposing the web? Vicky Ward’s podcast uncovers Epstein’s “playing the box” scams, Mossad recruitment in the '80s, and ties to Robert Maxwell’s pension theft empire. Subtly, it reveals how these international networks, with roots in Israeli intelligence and Wall Street’s chosen circles, prey on White societies—laundering fortunes, trafficking influence, and protecting their own at our expense. Pro-White warriors, this is your wake-up: Defend our heritage from these subversive forces eroding sovereignty. Watch, share, resist the onslaught!

stevenhoffenbergs epstein storyunmasking the shadowszionist onslaught
