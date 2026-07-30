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What I experienced today 🙄 oh my
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
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307 views • Yesterday

Treat your neighbour as yourself. People hate it when you do something kind for someone!! Even when they knew who I was, they had this hostile attitude why I was helping their neighbour. This is for a friend, not just anybody and his dog died not so long ago and his relationship had ended so he was on holidays. I thought, instead of coming home with an entrance full of dead leaves and sand, I clean it up a bit and leave him a welcome home card so it feels less empty  when he opens the door. I didn't really do anything but sweep his entrance clean.His neighbours could have done it, but were not interested, selfish or just lazy. You tell me. The way they attacked me was lowkey projection I think. They hate themselves for not caring except if they can start an argument like that lady did. I tried to get her to understand I was just being kind and at the end I shook her hand to hopefully show her I don't want her to stay mad over this.

When I came home, I almost broke down in tears. I so not fit in this world!! I thought, let's make a video for people to see. I know I am not the only one experiencing hearts that turned into stone.


Keywords
cleaningoddballkindness is uncommonhelping out a friendwelcome home feelingcaring for peoplevolunteering to helpcoldhearted peopledistrust and hatred
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