Mystery Babylon #18

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Judgment of Nineveh Nahum 2:1-13 Explore patterns of wickedness and sin of Nineveh and patterns of God's judgment on that city. Additionally set the stage for spiritual Nineveh and spiritual Judah which the physical entities shadow. Further explain how God matches His judgment with the wickedness of Nineveh as one-to-one ratio.