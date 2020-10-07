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FULL SHOW: Trump Fights Back Against COVID Hysteria, Says Don’t Be Afraid
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28 views • October 07, 2020
President Trump has the Coronavirus narrative in his back pocket and now use it how he likes. Mostly silent today as the world waits to see the President’s next move. Joe Biden holds a campaign event in Pennsylvania where once again more Trump supporters show up than Biden supporters. Great guests on today’s transmission include Dan Lyman, Tom Pappert, Alex Jones and Dr. Steve Pieczenik. President Trump has the corrupt political establishment and deep state teed up for an out of the park home run if he chooses to swing for the fences. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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