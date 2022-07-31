BASES2022 Maria Wheatley lecture - From Druids to the Culdees

Maria Wheatley is a leading researcher and author, and is running her own conference events commencing in Sept 2022, at Avebury.

Maria is a teacher, tutor, with her Esoteric College, and teaches dowzing.

She is long term Bases favourite, and closes day one with this lecture "Uncovering ancient Wisdom, from the Druids to the Culdees.

She is a world leader ion Long Skulls research, here in Wiltshire.

