The Weeknd - Blinding Lights + Paul McCartney - Pretty Boys + Christopher Plummer dies at 91

What's up with The Weeknd and his routine with the abused Character? What does it have in common with DEV's music video for "In My Trunk"? And what does that share with Paul McCartney's music video for "Pretty Boys? We give all that some attention, plus we talk about the influential films of the recently deceased actor, Christopher Plummer. And we close this out with some select passages of scripture!Links to content referenced in the video:Blinding Lights by The WeekndPretty Boys by Paul McCartneyThe blog post for DEV - In My TrunkChristopher Plummer, Oscar Winner and ‘Sound of Music’ Star, Dies at 91Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: