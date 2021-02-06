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The Weeknd - Blinding Lights + Paul McCartney - Pretty Boys + Christopher Plummer dies at 91
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256 views • February 06, 2021
What's up with The Weeknd and his routine with the abused Character? What does it have in common with DEV's music video for "In My Trunk"? And what does that share with Paul McCartney's music video for "Pretty Boys? We give all that some attention, plus we talk about the influential films of the recently deceased actor, Christopher Plummer. And we close this out with some select passages of scripture!
Links to content referenced in the video:
https://variety.com/2021/music/news/the-weeknd-bandages-super-bowl-plastic-surgery-1234898743/
Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
https://youtu.be/4NRXx6U8ABQ
Pretty Boys by Paul McCartney
https://youtu.be/9O11_Gh0SHk
The blog post for DEV - In My Trunk
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/part-16-sodomite-gateway-whats-in-her.html
Christopher Plummer, Oscar Winner and ‘Sound of Music’ Star, Dies at 91
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/christopher-plummer-dead-sound-of-music-1234901760/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Links to content referenced in the video:
https://variety.com/2021/music/news/the-weeknd-bandages-super-bowl-plastic-surgery-1234898743/
Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
https://youtu.be/4NRXx6U8ABQ
Pretty Boys by Paul McCartney
https://youtu.be/9O11_Gh0SHk
The blog post for DEV - In My Trunk
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/02/part-16-sodomite-gateway-whats-in-her.html
Christopher Plummer, Oscar Winner and ‘Sound of Music’ Star, Dies at 91
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/christopher-plummer-dead-sound-of-music-1234901760/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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