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Global Alert News - #218 - Dane Wigington
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84 views • October 13, 2019
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - Weekly one hour broadcast for Saturday October 12, 2019. Dane keeps us up to date on this devastating geoengineering slow kill operations. Plus, reports of ocean boiling due to methane releases. Dane covers droughts and floods directly engineered by weather modification operations. And, the bee loss cause cover-up, California wild fires, plus much more.
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