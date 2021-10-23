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Paul Joseph Watson: HERE WE GO AGAIN 'LOCKDOWN' [22.10.2021]
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40 views • October 23, 2021
Note: I been saying this to all the last year here in Denmark, people dont believe it... 99,9 % of people here in Denmark are Totally Brainwashed...
"The obedient always think of themselves as virtuous, rather than cowardly."
14,929 views Oct 22, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MdSJOcjC0Do
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
"The obedient always think of themselves as virtuous, rather than cowardly."
14,929 views Oct 22, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MdSJOcjC0Do
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
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