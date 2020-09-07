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Effort to recall Gov. Newsom gains support from volunteers across the state
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52 views • September 07, 2020
The latest effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom is heating up and hundreds of thousands of signatures have already been collected. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more on why Californians are desperate to remove their governor from office.
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