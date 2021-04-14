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Wednesday April 14th 2021 SonicLife, LumenPhoton, Pure Water Systems, EduCap Phase One Study, Rescue Vaccine Kit Available, Josh Bernstein AZ NH Audit New Glorified God Healed World STOP Chemo Shots
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Wednesday April 14th 2021 SonicLife, LumenPhoton, Pure Water Systems, EduCap Phase One Study, Rescue Vaccine Kit Available, Josh Bernstein AZ NH Audit New Glorified God Healed World STOP Chemo Shots
Hour One SonicLife, Lumen Photon, Pure Water Systems, EduCap Rescue and First Line Defense Kits, Phase One Starts Now, First Nations Family and Donation to Study Soon
Hour Two Josh Bernstein AZ and NH Audits, End of Biden Fake Presidency, Stop Chemo Shots and Vaccine Passports
Hour Three Dr Fleming MD Video and Danger of Brain Damage, Clots and Death from Inflammation, Proof of NO EFFICACY from Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines mRNA or DNA, Jail Fauci Birx Gates and Convince Trump NO VACCINES from HELLl, EduCaps and NutriMeds First Line of Defense and Rescue DNA mRNA to Normal in Already Vaccinated People
Hour One SonicLife, Lumen Photon, Pure Water Systems, EduCap Rescue and First Line Defense Kits, Phase One Starts Now, First Nations Family and Donation to Study Soon
Hour Two Josh Bernstein AZ and NH Audits, End of Biden Fake Presidency, Stop Chemo Shots and Vaccine Passports
Hour Three Dr Fleming MD Video and Danger of Brain Damage, Clots and Death from Inflammation, Proof of NO EFFICACY from Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines mRNA or DNA, Jail Fauci Birx Gates and Convince Trump NO VACCINES from HELLl, EduCaps and NutriMeds First Line of Defense and Rescue DNA mRNA to Normal in Already Vaccinated People
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