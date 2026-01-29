Iran: Testimonies of people declared dead are gradually emerging on Iranian social media

URGENT: Mobina Beheshti, a 21-year-old Iranian woman whose photos had been widely circulated on social media and waved at protests in the West to present her as "killed by the Iranian regime", finally reconnected on Wednesday, January 28 and learned that she had been declared dead since January 15 by Iranian opponents in the UK. This information was then widely reported by the media.

Millions of Iranians are starting to connect to the internet again since Wednesday, after a total shutdown imposed by the government to track down signals from foreign agents who were using satellite communication equipment during the riots.

Testimonies of people declared dead are gradually emerging on Iranian social media.

⚠️ VIDEO TO BE SHARED WIDELY ⚠️





🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

Follow me Christopher Helali, (https://t.me/christopherhelali) on X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali