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Another Noah's Flood Coming?*Unusual California Flooding-Without Rain!*Cosmic Rays*
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554 views • July 05, 2020
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https://www.icr.org/article/why-does-nearly-every-culture-have-tradition-globa
https://twitter.com/TALK1370/status/1279424872121282560
https://weather.com/news/news/2020-07-04-newport-beach-flooding-ocean-rescues-high-tide
https://twitter.com/marianotmaria/status/1279473888376717313
https://twitter.com/ConsciousEvolu1/status/1279457844488810496
https://twitter.com/edgarrmcgregor/status/1279554959936110594
https://twitter.com/oyogist/status/1279576496399699968
https://twitter.com/PrestonTVNews/status/1279267044957974530
https://twitter.com/preston_ewing/status/1279290036706406400
https://twitter.com/GMoneylove72/status/1279485726090911744
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1279548916678242307
https://twitter.com/search?q=california%20flood&;src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1279584697681694722
https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1279473415586492419
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2020/07/d937a4f28f92-75000-in-southwestern-japan-ordered-to-evacuate-due-to-heavy-rain.html
https://twitter.com/NileshOak/status/1278751627785252866
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1279432166179581953
https://twitter.com/Mulboyne/status/1279302618397896705
https://twitter.com/Laurie_Garrett/status/1279509730151600130
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/cahuilla-earthquake-swarm-south-california-mystery.html
https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/the-search-for-earths-underground-oceans
https://www.earthchangesmedia.com/cosmic-ray-effect-on-our-sun-and-earths-core
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/dragon-growling-china-big-foot-hunt.html
https://watchers.news/2020/07/03/massive-landslide-in-achoma-creates-natural-dam-along-colca-river-peru/
http://mahabharata-research.com/about%20the%20epic/the%20lost%20city%20of%20dwarka.html
https://www.heritagedaily.com/2020/06/olous-the-sunken-city/129847
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/07/11000-year-old-mine-underwater-cave-surprises-archaeologists/
https://www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com/plate-tectonics-play-a-crucial-role-in-sustaining-life-on-earth/
https://twitter.com/NWS/status/1279590091539636224
https://twitter.com/NileshOak/status/1278751627785252866
https://news.yahoo.com/amphtml/ancient-australian-aboriginal-sites-discovered-underwater-190449285.html
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1279584697681694722
https://twitter.com/search?q=california%20flood&;src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/marianotmaria/status/1279473888376717313
https://twitter.com/TALK1370/status/1279424872121282560
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polarportal/sea/CICE_combine_thick_SM_DK_20200703.png
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.icr.org/article/why-does-nearly-every-culture-have-tradition-globa
https://twitter.com/TALK1370/status/1279424872121282560
https://weather.com/news/news/2020-07-04-newport-beach-flooding-ocean-rescues-high-tide
https://twitter.com/marianotmaria/status/1279473888376717313
https://twitter.com/ConsciousEvolu1/status/1279457844488810496
https://twitter.com/edgarrmcgregor/status/1279554959936110594
https://twitter.com/oyogist/status/1279576496399699968
https://twitter.com/PrestonTVNews/status/1279267044957974530
https://twitter.com/preston_ewing/status/1279290036706406400
https://twitter.com/GMoneylove72/status/1279485726090911744
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1279548916678242307
https://twitter.com/search?q=california%20flood&;src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1279584697681694722
https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1279473415586492419
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2020/07/d937a4f28f92-75000-in-southwestern-japan-ordered-to-evacuate-due-to-heavy-rain.html
https://twitter.com/NileshOak/status/1278751627785252866
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1279432166179581953
https://twitter.com/Mulboyne/status/1279302618397896705
https://twitter.com/Laurie_Garrett/status/1279509730151600130
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/cahuilla-earthquake-swarm-south-california-mystery.html
https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/the-search-for-earths-underground-oceans
https://www.earthchangesmedia.com/cosmic-ray-effect-on-our-sun-and-earths-core
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/dragon-growling-china-big-foot-hunt.html
https://watchers.news/2020/07/03/massive-landslide-in-achoma-creates-natural-dam-along-colca-river-peru/
http://mahabharata-research.com/about%20the%20epic/the%20lost%20city%20of%20dwarka.html
https://www.heritagedaily.com/2020/06/olous-the-sunken-city/129847
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/07/11000-year-old-mine-underwater-cave-surprises-archaeologists/
https://www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com/plate-tectonics-play-a-crucial-role-in-sustaining-life-on-earth/
https://twitter.com/NWS/status/1279590091539636224
https://twitter.com/NileshOak/status/1278751627785252866
https://news.yahoo.com/amphtml/ancient-australian-aboriginal-sites-discovered-underwater-190449285.html
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1279584697681694722
https://twitter.com/search?q=california%20flood&;src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/marianotmaria/status/1279473888376717313
https://twitter.com/TALK1370/status/1279424872121282560
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/polarportal/sea/CICE_combine_thick_SM_DK_20200703.png
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale
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