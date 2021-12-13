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The GREATER Reset with Derrick Broze
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103 views • December 13, 2021
This is a clip from our most recent episode with Derrick Broze discussing his upcoming event, The Greater Reset. This will be the third "Greater Reset" Event that is taking place January 26-30th in Buda, Texas and also online. It will feature speakers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Catherine Austin Fitts, Max Igan, James Corbett and a lot more! Learn more at https://TheGreaterReset.org
Derrick Broze is a Journalist, Author, Filmmaker, Speaker, Activist, Organizer and so much more. If you are a regular listener of the Truthzilla Podcast, you know how much of an impact Derrick has had on our work and our lives, and for that we are eternally grateful. Derrick is the founder of The Conscious Resistance, the Freedom Cell Network, The Greater Reset, has written several books, has produced many films, including the most recent Pyramid of Power Series and has written fantastic articles over the years, most recently about The Metaverse and The Great Narrative on The Last American Vagabond. Please find and SHARE all of Derrick's work below:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/
https://thegreaterreset.org/
https://thepyramidofpower.net/
https://freedomcells.org/
Articles: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/derrick-broze/
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Derrick Broze is a Journalist, Author, Filmmaker, Speaker, Activist, Organizer and so much more. If you are a regular listener of the Truthzilla Podcast, you know how much of an impact Derrick has had on our work and our lives, and for that we are eternally grateful. Derrick is the founder of The Conscious Resistance, the Freedom Cell Network, The Greater Reset, has written several books, has produced many films, including the most recent Pyramid of Power Series and has written fantastic articles over the years, most recently about The Metaverse and The Great Narrative on The Last American Vagabond. Please find and SHARE all of Derrick's work below:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/
https://thegreaterreset.org/
https://thepyramidofpower.net/
https://freedomcells.org/
Articles: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/derrick-broze/
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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