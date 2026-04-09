Dems' Inauthentic Veneer Exposed

From Deplorables To Dress-Up: Why Dems Can’t Win Back Trump’s Base

* They aren’t changing their message.

* They are just rebranding the mess.

* The “working-class pivot” looks more like political cosplay.

* Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to connect on issues that actually matter to voters.

* The bottom line: you can’t fake authenticity — and voters aren’t buying it.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (9 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78agoo-beards-flannel-and-fake-roots-democrats-2028-rebrand-wont-fool-voters-victo.html

https://youtu.be/0kgiC3B9ZQ0