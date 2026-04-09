Dems' Inauthentic Veneer Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Deplorables To Dress-Up: Why Dems Can’t Win Back Trump’s Base
* They aren’t changing their message.
* They are just rebranding the mess.
* The “working-class pivot” looks more like political cosplay.
* Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to connect on issues that actually matter to voters.
* The bottom line: you can’t fake authenticity — and voters aren’t buying it.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (9 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78agoo-beards-flannel-and-fake-roots-democrats-2028-rebrand-wont-fool-voters-victo.html