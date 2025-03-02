BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 02 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • 2 months ago

March 2, 2025

rt.com


Trump is dropping some truth bombs right there, and it doesn't go down well with Zelensky, so the MAGA leader kicks him out of the White House, along with Kiev's dreams of striking a deal with Washington. Ouch, reality check for the British Prime Minister, but he laughs it off instead highlighting their historical ties, but Trump takes it one step further, saying the UK can take care of itself. Benjamin Netanyahu is apparently off the hook if he visits Berlin. Germany's soon to be chancellor Friedrich Merz says he'll disregard the ICC arrest warrant issued for the Israeli leader. Thousands attend the largest mass funeral in Southern Lebanon since the ceasefire deal with Israel came into force. That's as the IDF continues it's attacks, refuses to leave the country, and violates the agreement.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy