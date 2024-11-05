Adrien Arcand - Unique English Interview 1962 [With German Subtitles]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very interesting interview with the mentor of Ernst Zundel about the national idea, that the right side want to preserve tradition, while the left revolution wants to destroy christianity, values and western high culture.
Ernst Zundel:
https://revisionists.com/zundel/ezpicindex2.html
https://codoh.com/library/document/author/zundel-ernst
More on GoyimTV, Odysee, Brighteon
and Bitchute (germans need VPN USA because critical stuff is blocked for europe)