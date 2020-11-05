COVID-1984 From A Two Week Lockdown To Mandatory Vaccination & Life In Prison

Unfortunately COVID-1984 continues to escalate. We were initially told that we would need to have a temporary two week lockdown to ‘flatten the curve’Six months later, we are still in lockdown and now mandatory vaccination policies are being rolled out in addition to severe penalties for violating mandates which include life in prison!We have seen cases where people have been forcibly removed from there home by the police, in front of their families and have been forced into quarantine.All of this in response to a virus with a 99+% survival rate which multiple world renowned experts believe this virus originated in a laboratory funded by the US government.Watch the full video report for free and decided for yourself.Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccineNashville city councilwoman recommends attempted murder charges for some not wearing face masksGreece announces up to life in prison for violating coronavirus quarantine rulesPolice Raid Man's Home, Forcibly Quarantine for Refusing COVID-19 TestPope Francis backs ‘universal’ COVID vaccination ‘for all’, WHO thrilledRenowned European scientist: COVID-19 was engineered in China lab, effective vaccine ‘unlikely’NIH Cancels Funding for Bat Coronavirus Research ProjectAthletes at World Military Games may have brought coronavirus to EuropeU.S. Federal Reserve to Collaborate with MIT in Development of CBDC (Digital Dollar)Shared from and subscribe to:Spiro Skouras