James Corbett – Deep State Health Control
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago
www.studentsagainstmandates.ca

https://studentsagainstmandates.square.site/product/classic-sam-tee/1?cs=true&cst=popular

https://studentsagainstmandates.square.site/product/5-x-valentine-s-cards/7?cs=true&cst=popular

https://twitter.com/S_A_M_CDN

https://open.spotify.com/show/561HWI0xmSYdoEDKDwPMeY?si=e40545ca52264563&nd=1

James Corbett is the host of the popular internet show ‘The Corbett Report’. Since his early days on his show, James has investigated and reported on many critical issues all the way from torture techniques during the US ‘war on terror’ to deep dive analysis on such organizations as the World Economic Forum.

In this interview SAM hosts Leigh Vossen and Sheldon Munroe speak with James on his views surrounding previous global health scares, his thoughts on the covid 19 injections, the Freedom Convoy and more. James was kind enough to impart his wisdom and advice to students who are looking to stand up against the deep state.

Check it out, leave us a comment and don't forget to hit subscribe!

Corbett Report Website: https://www.corbettreport.com/

