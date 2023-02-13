James Corbett – Deep State Health Control



James Corbett is the host of the popular internet show ‘The Corbett Report’. Since his early days on his show, James has investigated and reported on many critical issues all the way from torture techniques during the US ‘war on terror’ to deep dive analysis on such organizations as the World Economic Forum.

In this interview SAM hosts Leigh Vossen and Sheldon Munroe speak with James on his views surrounding previous global health scares, his thoughts on the covid 19 injections, the Freedom Convoy and more. James was kind enough to impart his wisdom and advice to students who are looking to stand up against the deep state.

Corbett Report Website: https://www.corbettreport.com/