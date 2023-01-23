Situation Update, Jan 23, 2023 - Globalists make final preparations for WORLD CURRENCY WARS

0:00 Intro

6:40 Diamond and Silk

11:55 Antifa Riots

12:53 Vaccines

15:25 Globalists

26:30 Binance

32:30 FHLB

36:23 Russia and Iran

40:27 John Perez

1:48:40 Global War





- Globalists make their financial move against crypto with SWIFT deplatforming

- Dollar-based on ramps and off ramps being DESTROYED to isolate crypto

- Federal government's HOME LOAN banks lent BILLIONS to crypto giants

- This means #crypto collapse contagion will spread to housing market

- Russia, Iran and China will roll out #gold backed STABLECOIN for international trade

- The days of dollar hegemony are rapidly coming to an end

- Deep state is moving against Biden to force him to resign

- Germany now says it will support Poland sending Leopard TANKS to Ukraine

- This will earn Berlin a direct strike from Russian missiles as WWIII commences

- Russia reportedly moving on southern Ukraine as new offensive set to begin

- Major offensive coming, perhaps just days away, that will spell DEFEAT of #Ukraine

- NATO has nearly run out of weapons to send to Kiev, and the USA is out of munitions

- Massive layoffs accelerate across tech sector

- Siemens chief calls for a billion people to EAT BUGS at WEF event

- Violent Atlanta "revenge riots" by Antifa are ignored by the media, or called "peaceful"

- WEF speaker predicts catastrophic cyber event - they will roll it out soon

- Emergency interview with John Perez, the "crypto Nostradamus"





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/