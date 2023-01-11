Can The US Military Be Saved? Retired Major General Joe Arbuckle, Retired Lt. General Rod Bishop and Former Lt. Col Matt Lohmeier.

The Liberty Monks Roundtable featuring: Retired Major General Joe Arbuckle, Retired Lt. General Rod Bishop and Former Lt. Col Matt Lohmeier.

The Liberty Monks welcome the founders of STARRS which educates our fellow Americans on the dangers of racist and radical ideologies infiltrating our military in order to eliminate these divisive influences and maintain a unified and cohesive fighting force.

Lt Gen Rod Bishop, USAF (Ret.) is the founder of STARRS and served on active duty for 34 years as an aircraft commander, instructor pilot, and flight examiner. He commanded airmen at every operational level, including two squadrons, an operations group, an airlift wing, and a numbered air force. General Bishop’s last assignment was as Commander, 3rd Air Force, United States Air Forces in Europe at Ramstein Airbase in Germany, where he oversaw all American air and space activities in 93 countries in Europe and Africa.

MG Joe Arbuckle, USA (Ret.) first enlisted in the Army in 1968, and was later commissioned in the Ordnance Corps upon graduating from Officer Candidate School in 1970. Having volunteered for duty as an Infantry Officer, he served a year in Vietnam as an Advisory Team Detachment Commander and as an Assistant District Senior Advisor. He has commanded troops at multiple levels, including as Commanding General of the Joint Ground Task Force, which included an Army and Marine Brigade, as well as Commanding General of Industrial Operations Command (IOC), which was later redesignated the US Army Operations Support Command. General Arbuckle retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

Matthew Lohmeier (Former Lt. Col) is author of the bestselling book Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.

His book Irresistible Revolution was published in May 2021, at which time Matt was a respected active-duty commander in the newly formed US Space Force. For publishing and speaking about his book, then-Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier was relieved of his command and subjected to an Inspector General investigation launched from the Pentagon. He subsequently joined the nation’s biggest media personalities to discuss the proliferation of Marxist-rooted critical race theory (CRT) in the military and its divisive impact on the force and mission. Matt separated from active duty on September 1, 2021, and is now a highly sought public speaker and private consultant on matters of Marxist ideology and tactics, CRT, the betterment of military culture, and the preservation of our liberties.

https://starrs.us/

Open Letters

An Open Letter to my Fellow Army General Officers

“A Republic If You Can Keep It” Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals

More Open Letters

Subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to keep up with all new and old episodes.