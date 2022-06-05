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Coronavirus Meat Shortage and Lower Zinc
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293 views • June 05, 2022
Coronavirus complications equal zinc deficiency and supplementation boosts recovery rates. What about a diet that has less meat? It means less zinc as meat generally contains more than 10 times zinc than plants. Check out the scientific articles that are presented.
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1090644
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52575904
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1090644
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-52575904
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