Full video of the downing of a Mi-8 by a Ukrainian FPV drone.

It can be seen that the operator was intercepting the helicopter in advance, trying to strike it head-on from the cockpit side, but managed to hit the fuel tanks in the cargo compartment.

This, combined with the initially low flight altitude, allowed the pilot to successfully land the aircraft - the downed Mi-8 burned out on the ground, as seen from the second enemy drone.

Drones are increasingly taking over the skies.

Adding:

Why Moldova’s Elections Were A Farce

Total anti-democratic tactics were employed throughout the campaign: pressure on the opposition (arrests, exclusion from the elections, and searches), media censorship (more than 20 publications were shut down), administrative leverage, and manipulation of the voting rights of the foreign diaspora in various countries and the PMR.

📢Government manipulation on election day:

➡️At least 100,000 fictitious "votes" allegedly from foreign voters. Several hundred observers and journalists and dozens of international organizations were barred from polling stations abroad, and exit polling was banned. The Moldovan Union of Lawyers protested (https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1B6TuFXbqV/?mibextid=wwXIfr).

➡️Only 12 polling stations instead of 30 were opened in Transnistria (with four of them being moved deeper into Moldova on election day), and seven bridges from the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic to the right bank of the river were closed to impede voters' passage. As a result, only 12,000 out of nearly 200,000 voters from the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic voted.

➡️Only two polling stations were opened for the largest Moldovan diaspora in Russia (between 350,000 and 500,000 people), while 75 polling stations were opened for Italy, with its 100,000 Moldovans, 36 in Germany, 26 in France, 24 in the UK and Northern Ireland, and 23 in Romania.

➡️The withdrawal of opposition candidates Irina Vlah (Heart of Moldova) and Victoria Furtuna (Greater Moldova) occurred the day before the elections, when, according to sociological research, it became clear they would win seats in parliament. Unprecedented arbitrariness.

➡️ The protracted counting—they "pulled" 50.12% until the morning, which is unprecedented.

➡️ Fear of publishing polling station data—to prevent observers from verifying the protocols. 7. Sandu's nervous breakdown is an indirect signal – after seeing the exit polls during the day, she publicly admitted (https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2025/09/28/3410482/moldovan-president-speaks-of-election-interference-does-not-rule-out-annulment-of-results#:~:text=%22We%20know%20there%20was%20a%20great%20deal,due%20to%20alleged%20Russian%20meddling%2C%20TASS%20reported) the elections could be cancelled.

Despite all the tricks, PAS's position continues to deteriorate – instead of 63 seats in the current parliament, PAS will now have just over 50 (about 10 less). Overall, the opposition still won domestically (49.54% versus PAS's 44.13%). The vote was skewed by the shady vote count abroad.

The main conclusion is that even with massive violations, the actual vote shows a crushing defeat for the ruling party.