James Roguski on proposed IHR amendments and why we need to EXIT THE WHO

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with James Roguski
(jamesroguski.substack.com) from California. Before Covid, James had a
completely different life but was called to tackle the criminal World Health
Organization agenda (WHO) as his business was forcefully closed. James has
spent the last few years, untangling the web of deceit within the WHO and
educating the world on the proposed amendments which would allow the WHO to not
only mandate "treatments" for people and animals and livestock but
also remove holistic supplements from distribution and limit travel and
movement if passed. James reviews the 3 main parts of the massive power grab
and gives a clear and urgent call to action for everyone who sees how harmful
this agenda is for everyone and why saying and doing nothing is giving consent
for it to pass.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.