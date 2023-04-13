James Roguski on proposed IHR amendments and why we need to EXIT THE WHO

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with James Roguski (jamesroguski.substack.com) from California. Before Covid, James had a completely different life but was called to tackle the criminal World Health Organization agenda (WHO) as his business was forcefully closed. James has spent the last few years, untangling the web of deceit within the WHO and educating the world on the proposed amendments which would allow the WHO to not only mandate "treatments" for people and animals and livestock but also remove holistic supplements from distribution and limit travel and movement if passed. James reviews the 3 main parts of the massive power grab and gives a clear and urgent call to action for everyone who sees how harmful this agenda is for everyone and why saying and doing nothing is giving consent for it to pass.



