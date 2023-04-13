Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James Roguski on proposed IHR amendments and why we need to EXIT THE WHO
30 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published 16 hours ago |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with James Roguski (jamesroguski.substack.com) from California. Before Covid, James had a completely different life but was called to tackle the criminal World Health Organization agenda (WHO) as his business was forcefully closed. James has spent the last few years, untangling the web of deceit within the WHO and educating the world on the proposed amendments which would allow the WHO to not only mandate "treatments" for people and animals and livestock but also remove holistic supplements from distribution and limit travel and movement if passed. James reviews the 3 main parts of the massive power grab and gives a clear and urgent call to action for everyone who sees how harmful this agenda is for everyone and why saying and doing nothing is giving consent for it to pass.

Keywords
corruptionwhopandemictreatypetitionconsentamendmentsexitunelected

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket