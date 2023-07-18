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Ukraine's Recent Attack on the Crimean Bridge & Why it Doesn't Matter
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
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127 views • July 18, 2023

▪️ Ukraine has struck the Crimean Bridge again, killing several civilians and damaging the bridge;

▪️While waiting for a full assessment on damage, it appears support columns are intact, one road section is damaged, rail traffic is able to run;

▪️Before the bridge was constructed and before the SMO established a land bridge, ferries and shipping supplied the Russian peninsula;

▪️Crimea can/will survive without the bridge in even the WORST case scenario;

▪️Russia will respond with strategic patience, as it always does, because that is how conflicts are won;

▪️Sun Tzu in The Art of War says: "it is the unemotional, reserved, detached warrior who wins, not the hothead seeking vengeance and not the ambitious seeker of fortune."

▪️There is a good reason Russia demonstrates patience even after the most extreme provocations, this is why after over a year of fighting NATO's combined might, Russia still has the advantage...

References:

BBC - Ukraine war: Two dead after 'emergency' on Crimea bridge (July 17, 2023):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66218869
RT - Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to ‘emergency’ – governor (July 17, 2023):
https://www.rt.com/russia/579814-crimea-bridge-pillar-incident/
Guardian - Putin opens 12-mile bridge between Crimea and Russian mainland (May 2018):
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/may/15/putin-opens-bridge-between-crimea-and-russian-mainland
Guardian - Russia's bridge link with Crimea moves nearer to completion (August 2017):
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/31/russia-bridge-link-crimea-moves-nearer-completion-ukraine
BBC - Ukraine conflict: Putin ally to build bridge to Crimea (January 2015):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-31067977
Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - The Russian Military’s Lessons Learned in Syria (January 2021):
https://www.understandingwar.org/report/russian-military’s-lessons-learned-syria
USAID, IRI - Public Opinion Survey Residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea May 16 – 30, 2013:
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/pnaec705.pdf
The Art of War, Sun Tzu:
https://classics.mit.edu/Tzu/artwar.html
The Art of War (additional quote/interpretation):
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/3223805-it-is-the-unemotional-reserved-calm-detached-warrior-who-wins

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Mirrored  - The New Atlas

Keywords
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