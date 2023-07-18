Ukraine's Recent Attack on the Crimean Bridge & Why it Doesn't Matter

▪️ Ukraine has struck the Crimean Bridge again, killing several civilians and damaging the bridge;

▪️While waiting for a full assessment on damage, it appears support columns are intact, one road section is damaged, rail traffic is able to run;

▪️Before the bridge was constructed and before the SMO established a land bridge, ferries and shipping supplied the Russian peninsula;

▪️Crimea can/will survive without the bridge in even the WORST case scenario;

▪️Russia will respond with strategic patience, as it always does, because that is how conflicts are won;

▪️Sun Tzu in The Art of War says: "it is the unemotional, reserved, detached warrior who wins, not the hothead seeking vengeance and not the ambitious seeker of fortune."

▪️There is a good reason Russia demonstrates patience even after the most extreme provocations, this is why after over a year of fighting NATO's combined might, Russia still has the advantage...

Mirrored - The New Atlas