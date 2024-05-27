Chris Sky: Doctor says Covid Injections are "a work of EVIL"!

Source: Chris Sky on Telegram https://t.me/realchrissky
Japans top Cancer doctor CONFIRMS the existence of TURBO CANCERS caused by the MRNA bio weapons injections. He has cammed on the WHO to launch an in investigation to this "abuse of science" and "work of evil".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.