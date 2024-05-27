Create New Account
Chris Sky: Doctor says Covid Injections are "a work of EVIL"!
Source: Chris Sky on Telegram https://t.me/realchrissky


Japans top Cancer doctor CONFIRMS the existence of TURBO CANCERS caused by the MRNA bio weapons injections. He has cammed on the WHO to launch an in investigation to this "abuse of science" and "work of evil".

