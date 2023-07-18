Create New Account
Putin: Terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge: there will be a response from Russia!
Russia Truth
Published Tuesday

The Russian Ministry of Defense is preparing a military response to Ukraine for undermining the Crimean bridge! Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting via videoconference on the situation related to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. As is already known, Ukraine blew up the Crimean bridge with the help of kamikaze sea drones.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

