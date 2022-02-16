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Donald Trump_ Clinton spying is 'FAR BIGGER' than Watergate
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23 views • February 16, 2022
New information from the Durham investigation that criminalizes Hillary Clinton campaign staffers is just the ‘foundation,’ Former President Donald Trump tells Glenn. In fact, he says, people ‘at the very, very top’ likely knew about the spying and the lying as well. Plus, he says, this scandal is 'far bigger' than Watergate. But still, regardless of the ‘verifiable’ information that continues to damn team Clinton, the media refuses to adequately cover the story: ‘It’s incredible,’ President Trump says. So, WHY did all of this happen? And WHY does the far-left continue to push America towards a direction similar to Venezuela? Glenn explains what he believes is the ‘Rosetta Stone’ for ALL of it.
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