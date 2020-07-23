Tactical Athlete Takes Down Would-Be-Robber. And The Eccentric Pullup for more Takedown strength and power.

This exercise helps develop those oh-so-necessary pull muscles that this Samaritan is employing in this real takedown of a would-be armed robber. Now I don't know how well trained this tactical athlete was, but it appears he has seen his fair share of armed scuffles. Be prepared as this could have been any one of us at any time.A dramatic tackle of an armed robber was caught on CCTV in Monterrey, northern Mexico on Monday (April 23 2018). A store customer wearing a cowboy hat can be seen removing his glasses and tackling a young man who enters the store pointing a gun at employees. The armed robber turned toward a second employee a few seconds after entering the store, which is when the customer seized the opportunity to attack the robber, whose weapon drops to the floor. The movie-like robbery incident was caught on the security cameras of the Carnes Cares store shortly past 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT).5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network