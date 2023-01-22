Create New Account
No Intelligence Allowed - government silencing of the real science behind understanding our very existence
Biblical Solution
Published Yesterday

The previous video was somewhat of a preface explaining the way one scientific university professor had discovered the truth about the lie of Darwinian evolution.  This video will take you into the realm of seeing all the evidences that prove that the global powers to be have been silencing anyone and everyone who dares speak of intelligent design or even hints to a biblical creation in their government controlled circles, and academia. 

This video is therefore key for those who don't think that the government would ever silence the real facts about a biblical creation.  But yes, this video proves that the elite definitely fear us getting back into YHWH's better graces.  I think they fear that more than us finding anything else out about them in this world.

Keywords
god createdyoung earthsix day creation

