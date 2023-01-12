Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here’s How COVID-19 Increased the Value of Urban Farming
35 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a day ago |

Can you believe that the pandemic pushed this into the mainstream?! 👀

In this video, Joshua Earl Arnold, a professor of sustainable agriculture at Warren Wilson College, talks about how the pandemic pushed people to see the value of urban gardening.

According to Joshua, the pandemic is partly responsible for the MASSIVE boom in urban gardening due to food shortages that the world saw during the event. 🥬

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.

Keywords
sustainable agricultureurban gardeningurbangardens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket