Here’s How COVID-19 Increased the Value of Urban Farming

In this video, Joshua Earl Arnold, a professor of sustainable agriculture at Warren Wilson College, talks about how the pandemic pushed people to see the value of urban gardening.
According to Joshua, the pandemic is partly responsible for the MASSIVE boom in urban gardening due to food shortages that the world saw during the event. 🥬
