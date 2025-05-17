Melbourne Freedom Rally 17 May 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two parts of the speeches in the Bourke Street Mall this Saturday. It was cold but the message put out there nonetheless. We believe that most passers-by appreciate what we are doing. Many understand how much evil is about us, but are suckers for comfort and the familiar. It seems that some big changes are just around the corner in the great battle which God has already won.