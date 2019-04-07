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7/4/2019 -- HOW TO FORECAST AN EARTHQUAKE -- Fundamental principles
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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25 views • January 19, 2021
#earthquake #seismic #earthquakes
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Who is Dutchsinse? Dutchsinse is Michael Janitch (Mike Yuri Janitch). From Saint Louis Missouri, USA. https://www.dutchsinse.com/dutchsinse...

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Dutchsinse Merchandise (shirts, hoodies, + stickers): https://teespring.com/stores/dutchsin...
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Earthquakes can systematically trigger other events on opposite side of Earth (antipodes)

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases...
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Professionals now adopting "GLOBAL EARTHQUAKE FORECASTING MODELS" which have been proved correct: http://temblor.net/earthquake-insight...

Watch all updates, backups and copies here on coppertropicals channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjq4...
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Southern California Slow Slip article + Studies : https://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/49602

Monitor Slow Slip tremors in the Pacific Northwest: https://tunk.ess.washington.edu/map_d...

Search Antipodes (opposite sides of the planet) here: https://www.antipodesmap.com/

Download the full (paid) version of earthquake3D here :
http://www.wolton.net/quakes.html

Free version here:

http://www.wolton.net/quake.html

Earthquake3D interactive live feed :

http://www.earthquake3d.com/

We (dutchsinse and viewers) are not associated with Earthquake3D's creation, maintenance, or development. We receive no compensation for recommending this application, and have no relation with (or to) the programs developer(s).

If you would like the full paid version, please purchase a copy directly from the program creators website which is linked above, so they receive full compensation for the hard work they put in creating this wonderful seismic monitoring program!
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Earthquake Resources:

Check tsunami warnings issued by the US agencies here:

http://tsunami.gov/

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center:

http://ptwc.weather.gov/

Alaska Tsunami Warning Center:

http://wcatwc.arh.noaa.gov/

National Data Buoy Center (NDBC) buoy monitoring:

http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

Deep-ocean Assessment Reporting Tsunamis (DART) buoys:

http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/dart.shtml
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Global Earthquake Monitoring Links (multiple agencies worldwide):

https://sincedutch.wordpress.com/2011...

USGS main earthquake reporting site:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov

European / EMSC main earthquake reporting site:

https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/

New Zealand Earthquakes:

http://www.geonet.org.nz/

Japan Earthquakes:

http://www.jma.go.jp/en/quake/

Live streaming Japan earthquakes:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyMW...

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Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC):

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/news...
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The non-earthquake related graphics, images, background, content , video, voice content captured on this property , and which are on this stream are NOT intended for redistribution, copying, or repeating unless otherwise approved by the content creator, Michael Janitch aka Dutchsinse on youtube.

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Marker height off the globe represents depth into the Earth.

When an earthquake strikes, you will hear a rumble, ding, and a bell toll. The bell will toll the number of times = to the earthquake which occurs. (example : M4.0 will ring 4 times).

The most recent earthquake has a green placemark / flag on it.

Blue flag / placemark = the last earthquake which was looked up

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
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