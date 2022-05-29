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Warning! Fake Vids! Did We Win Against the W.H.O.? Are we all getting Punked! Texas Stand Down Orders? Media and Cases!
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430 views • May 29, 2022
Fake clip! Wow! Pfizer CEO Bourlas tells Klause they wanted a 50% population reduction by 2023!
https://t.me/SYDFF/24171
Correct Full clip: Klaus and Bourla at 2 minute mark: https://youtu.be/9ccd3LMNMl8
David Martin on the Utah case. 11 minute summary https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-e-martin-gives-explosive-jaw-dropping-information-in-canadian-zoom-meeting/
Karen Kingston: and Maria Deee: https://rumble.com/v15we5d-karen-kingston-monkeypox-vaids-who-global-enslavement-and-future-lockdowns.html
Dr Buttar: Monkey pox: https://rumble.com/v1611il-may-25-2022.html
Pfizer motion to dismiss Brook jackson’s case: https://www.dropbox.com/s/p2sdmmg13w6x5fb/20220422%20Doc.%2037%20-%20Pfizer%20Motion%20to%20Dismiss.pdf?dl=0
Brook jackson Texas suit: amended complaint. Pfizer vaxx trial TX amended complaint 80 pgs Beaumont .pdf
Sidney Powell’s lawsuit against Kemp and Georgia. https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.284055/gov.uscourts.gand.284055.1.0_2.pdf
Bishop in England:
https://t.me/neuesausrussland/5965
Mike Adams Claims Stand down order in Texas: https://www.brighteon.com/5d002cab-fe16-4d49-ad2e-bf9d5d9a7169
Menstrual Irregularities, Uterus Shedding Cases Spike After COVID Vaccine Rollout: Peer-Reviewed Study https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/menstrual-irregularities-uterus-shedding-cases-spike-after-covid-vaccine-rollout-peer-reviewed-study_4462786.html
Israeli war games: https://youtu.be/i5g25NWayp8
Moderna ‘Throwing 30 Million Doses in the Garbage,’ CEO Says
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/moderna-throwing-30-million-doses-in-the-garbage-over-dwindling-vaccine-demand-ceo_4489393.html
James Roguski: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/weve-got-our-eye-on-who?s=r
Adam Green and Dr. E Michael Jones debate Christianity as a hoax! https://www.bitchute.com/video/qG8VGY7S06mF/
Adam Green and Appolonia Germ Abrahamic conquest of Europe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cGXp0gG3a9PX/
Repost:
Clif High and The Cathars the Cathari and Revealing false religion! https://www.bitchute.com/video/EbpVS6v7C5xg/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
https://t.me/SYDFF/24171
Correct Full clip: Klaus and Bourla at 2 minute mark: https://youtu.be/9ccd3LMNMl8
David Martin on the Utah case. 11 minute summary https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-e-martin-gives-explosive-jaw-dropping-information-in-canadian-zoom-meeting/
Karen Kingston: and Maria Deee: https://rumble.com/v15we5d-karen-kingston-monkeypox-vaids-who-global-enslavement-and-future-lockdowns.html
Dr Buttar: Monkey pox: https://rumble.com/v1611il-may-25-2022.html
Pfizer motion to dismiss Brook jackson’s case: https://www.dropbox.com/s/p2sdmmg13w6x5fb/20220422%20Doc.%2037%20-%20Pfizer%20Motion%20to%20Dismiss.pdf?dl=0
Brook jackson Texas suit: amended complaint. Pfizer vaxx trial TX amended complaint 80 pgs Beaumont .pdf
Sidney Powell’s lawsuit against Kemp and Georgia. https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.284055/gov.uscourts.gand.284055.1.0_2.pdf
Bishop in England:
https://t.me/neuesausrussland/5965
Mike Adams Claims Stand down order in Texas: https://www.brighteon.com/5d002cab-fe16-4d49-ad2e-bf9d5d9a7169
Menstrual Irregularities, Uterus Shedding Cases Spike After COVID Vaccine Rollout: Peer-Reviewed Study https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/menstrual-irregularities-uterus-shedding-cases-spike-after-covid-vaccine-rollout-peer-reviewed-study_4462786.html
Israeli war games: https://youtu.be/i5g25NWayp8
Moderna ‘Throwing 30 Million Doses in the Garbage,’ CEO Says
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/moderna-throwing-30-million-doses-in-the-garbage-over-dwindling-vaccine-demand-ceo_4489393.html
James Roguski: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/weve-got-our-eye-on-who?s=r
Adam Green and Dr. E Michael Jones debate Christianity as a hoax! https://www.bitchute.com/video/qG8VGY7S06mF/
Adam Green and Appolonia Germ Abrahamic conquest of Europe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cGXp0gG3a9PX/
Repost:
Clif High and The Cathars the Cathari and Revealing false religion! https://www.bitchute.com/video/EbpVS6v7C5xg/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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