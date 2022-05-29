BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Warning! Fake Vids! Did We Win Against the W.H.O.? Are we all getting Punked! Texas Stand Down Orders? Media and Cases!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
442 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
430 views • May 29, 2022
Fake clip! Wow! Pfizer CEO Bourlas tells Klause they wanted a 50% population reduction by 2023!
https://t.me/SYDFF/24171

Correct Full clip: Klaus and Bourla at 2 minute mark: https://youtu.be/9ccd3LMNMl8

David Martin on the Utah case. 11 minute summary https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-e-martin-gives-explosive-jaw-dropping-information-in-canadian-zoom-meeting/


Karen Kingston: and Maria Deee: https://rumble.com/v15we5d-karen-kingston-monkeypox-vaids-who-global-enslavement-and-future-lockdowns.html

Dr Buttar: Monkey pox: https://rumble.com/v1611il-may-25-2022.html

Pfizer motion to dismiss Brook jackson’s case: https://www.dropbox.com/s/p2sdmmg13w6x5fb/20220422%20Doc.%2037%20-%20Pfizer%20Motion%20to%20Dismiss.pdf?dl=0

Brook jackson Texas suit: amended complaint. Pfizer vaxx trial TX amended complaint 80 pgs Beaumont .pdf

Sidney Powell’s lawsuit against Kemp and Georgia. https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.284055/gov.uscourts.gand.284055.1.0_2.pdf


Bishop in England:
https://t.me/neuesausrussland/5965

Mike Adams Claims Stand down order in Texas: https://www.brighteon.com/5d002cab-fe16-4d49-ad2e-bf9d5d9a7169

Menstrual Irregularities, Uterus Shedding Cases Spike After COVID Vaccine Rollout: Peer-Reviewed Study https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/menstrual-irregularities-uterus-shedding-cases-spike-after-covid-vaccine-rollout-peer-reviewed-study_4462786.html

Israeli war games: https://youtu.be/i5g25NWayp8

Moderna ‘Throwing 30 Million Doses in the Garbage,’ CEO Says
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/moderna-throwing-30-million-doses-in-the-garbage-over-dwindling-vaccine-demand-ceo_4489393.html

James Roguski: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/weve-got-our-eye-on-who?s=r

Adam Green and Dr. E Michael Jones debate Christianity as a hoax! https://www.bitchute.com/video/qG8VGY7S06mF/
Adam Green and Appolonia Germ Abrahamic conquest of Europe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cGXp0gG3a9PX/


Repost:

Clif High and The Cathars the Cathari and Revealing false religion! https://www.bitchute.com/video/EbpVS6v7C5xg/


You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018

You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Keywords
texas stand downthe who treatyfake vids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy